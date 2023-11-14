The Hazelton Wolverines took both ends of a home and home against the Smithers Steelheads in the Central Interior Hockey League on the long weekend.

The Wolverines crushed the Steelheads 11-2 Friday in Hazelton and 10-3 Saturday in Smithers.

In the opener (Friday), Tanner Wort notched a hat trick for Hazelton who enjoyed period leads of 2-0 and 6-1.

Jack Lenchyshyn and Sean Maktaak added two goals each for the Wolverines while Ethan Perry and Brendan Moore got goals for Smithers.

In Game two (Saturday), Dylan Walchuk and Dawson MacKenzie led Hazelton with each scoring twice.

The same teams play again Dec. 16th in Smithers.

Both teams are on the ice again this weekend as Smithers visits the Terrace River Kings on Saturday, and Hazelton hosts the Nechako Northstars on Sunday.