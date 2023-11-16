Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Indigenous artists from across the country.
Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of our nation's Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.
Morgan Toney (preview :30s)
Moody X 2 (preview :30s)
Anachnid (preview :30s)
Celeigh Cardinal (preview :30s)
Hyper-T (preview :30s)
S.T.U.N. (preview :30s)
Kelly Fraser (preview :30s)
HellnBack, Junior, Cequal D, J Track & O.G. Zigz (preview :30s)
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
(preview :30s)
Christmas / Sarajevo 12/24 (Instrumental) : 03:25· iTunes · Discogs
Buffy Sainte-Marie (preview :30s)
Young Spirit (preview :30s)
Digging Roots (preview :30s)
Kyle McKearney (preview :30s)
Terry Uyarak (preview :30s)