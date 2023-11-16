Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Indigenous artists from across the country. Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of our nation's Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations. Morgan Toney · iTunes · Discogs First Flight : 04:16 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Moody X 2 · iTunes · Discogs When Your Heart Has Wings : 03:10 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Anachnid · iTunes · Discogs Braids : 02:48 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Celeigh Cardinal · iTunes · Discogs The Devil Is a Blue-Eyed Man : 03:33 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Hyper-T · iTunes · Discogs Ikpigijatti (Your Feelings) : 03:14 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) S.T.U.N. · iTunes · Discogs Movement : 03:01 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Kelly Fraser · iTunes · Discogs Forgive Yourself : 03:53 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) HellnBack, Junior, Cequal D, J Track & O.G. Zigz · iTunes · Discogs My Swag : 04:06 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Trans-Siberian Orchestra · iTunes · Discogs Christmas / Sarajevo 12/24 (Instrumental) : 03:25 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Buffy Sainte-Marie · iTunes · Discogs The Circle Game : 03:00 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Young Spirit · iTunes · Discogs In My Dreams : 03:59 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Digging Roots · iTunes · Discogs The Time Has Come for Going : 04:10 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Kyle McKearney · iTunes · Discogs Whiskey and You : 04:04 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Terry Uyarak · iTunes · Discogs Aniqsaatuinnarit (feat. Becky Han) : 03:04 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)