- Advertisement -
Canadian Indigenous Music

Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Indigenous artists from across the country.

Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of our nation's Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.

Album Art
Morgan Toney
First Flight : 04:16· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Moody X 2
When Your Heart Has Wings : 03:10· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Anachnid
Braids : 02:48· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Celeigh Cardinal
The Devil Is a Blue-Eyed Man : 03:33· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Hyper-T
Ikpigijatti (Your Feelings) : 03:14· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
S.T.U.N.
Movement : 03:01· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Kelly Fraser
Forgive Yourself : 03:53· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
HellnBack, Junior, Cequal D, J Track & O.G. Zigz
My Swag : 04:06· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Christmas / Sarajevo 12/24 (Instrumental) : 03:25· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Buffy Sainte-Marie
The Circle Game : 03:00· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Young Spirit
In My Dreams : 03:59· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Digging Roots
The Time Has Come for Going : 04:10· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Kyle McKearney
Whiskey and You : 04:04· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Terry Uyarak
Aniqsaatuinnarit (feat. Becky Han) : 03:04· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)

