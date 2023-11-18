The story of Josh Ravensbergen becomes more unbelievable every single day.

In his 7th career start last night (Friday) he earned his 4th career shutout; the Cougars blanked the Vancouver Giants 5-0 in Langley in front of 3138 fans.

Ravensbergen made 26 saves on 26 shots while five different goal scorers lit the lamp for the Cougars in a bounce-back win to take the three-match against the Giants.

Vancouver beat the Cougars 6-1 on Wednesday, Prince George won 5-0 on Tuesday.

Terik Parascak, the Cougars’ other rookie sensation, scored what would be the game-winning goal under five minutes into the first period. That is his 19th goal in 21 games.

Hunter Laing, Hudson Thornton, Zac Funk, and Oren Shtrom were the Cougars other goal scorers – both Riley Heidt and Koehn Ziemmer collected two assists.

A missile from the captain extends the lead! No, scouts, Thornton is not signed 😉 https://t.co/TMj2LKIUkI pic.twitter.com/JhE0cGfYNT — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) November 18, 2023

Ziemmer was celebrating signing his first NHL contract yesterday, while Heidt extended his point streak to 13 games.

The win improves the Cougars’ record to 15-6-0-0. They are the first team in the WHL to 15 wins, and the first team to 30 points in the standings.

Five of their 15 wins have been shutouts.

Ravensbergen now leads the WHL in multiple goaltending stats – 4 shutouts, a 0.941 save percentage, and a sub 1.8 goals against average through his nine games played.

Prince George was 1/4 on the powerplay and 1/1 on the penalty kill.

They wrap up their mini road trip with a stop in Kelowna (7-11-2-0) tonight.

The Rockets beat the Cougars 5-4 in their last meeting on October 13th, since then Kelowna has only won 3 of their last 13.

You can find last night’s boxscore here.