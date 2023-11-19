The Prince George Cougars keep finding ways to win.

The Cougars erased a 4-1 deficit to earn a 5-4 win over the Kelowna Rockets in front of 5,004 fans at Prospera Place.

“You take the body of work, I think it might be one of the most important wins of our season,” said Associate Coach Jim Playfair on last night’s postgame show on 94.3 The Goat.

“The fact that when we get later into the season, we get back-to-backs, three games in four nights, we can draw upon this one and the fact that we’re never out of a game if we stick to the details and work together.”

The Cougars, coming off a 5-0 win over the Vancouver Giants the night before, arrived in Kelowna early in the morning.

Terik Parascak and Koehn Ziemmer led the way with two goals apiece.

Zac Funk also scored in the win.

Gabriel Szturc and Tij Iginla each scored twice for Kelowna.

The Cougars (16-6-0-0) sit alone atop the WHL standings.

The Prince George Cougars will be back in action Friday at the CN Centre when the Lethbridge Hurricanes come to town.

