Police in Dawson Creek are investigating a suspicious death.

The Dawson Creek RCMP were called to a residence on the 600 block of 106th Avenue at around 3:00 Thursday afternoon.

Officers found a 37-year-old deceased male in the residence when they arrived.

“The investigation is in its early stages and is deemed a homicide,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

The North District Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation.