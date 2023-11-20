The RCMP in Dawson Creek are advising the Independent Investigations Office of BC of an incident in that community where one man was found deceased.

On Saturday (November 18th), at approximately 11:45 p.m., police attended a residence on 10th Street to arrest a man who was the subject of a warrant. It was in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Upon officers attending, officers confirmed the man was inside the building, along with three women and was in possession of a weapon and refused to exit the residence.

The area around the location was cordoned off, while further police resources arrived, including the North District Emergency Response Team, Crisis Negotiator and Police Dog Services.

The three women were able to exit safely.

With the man now barricading himself inside, ongoing attempts to communicate and negotiate with the man to safely surrender occurred.

On two separate occasions, there was an exchange of gunfire with police.

At approximately 8:25 a.m. yesterday (Sunday) police entered the residence, and found the man deceased with what is believed to be self-inflicted injuries.

No one else was injured.

The IIO is investigating police actions in the incident. The RCMP is conducting a parallel investigation into the events that preceded the interaction.