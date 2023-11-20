The Nechako Northstars split a pair of road games over the weekend, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process

A 5-2 loss in Kitimat on Saturday was followed up by a 7-5 come from behind win over the Hazelton Wolverines yesterday (Sunday) in Central Interior Hockey League action.

Wolverines Josh Maser squeezed a goal into the first minute of the game, while Tyson Ghostkeeper and Tanner Wort also lit the lamp giving them a 3-1 lead after the first period.

In the second, the tables turned as the North Starts tied the game 4-4 thanks to goals from Piers Egan, Steve Tostenson, and Connar Hoffman.

Jim Silver and Shayne Forshner added goals for Nechako to keep the visitors in front.

Nechako has a weekend off while Hazelton takes on the Williams Lake Stampede for the second time this season on home ice, November 26th.