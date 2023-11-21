Recent stories about how Canadian airlines have treated people with disabilities sparked the attention of NDP Transport Critic Taylor Bachrach and Disability and Inclusion Critic Bonita Zarrillo.

Yesterday (Monday), the federal transport committee approved a motion to contact WestJet and Air Canada, along with government officials as part of a study around inaccessibility within the air sector.

“We’ve heard apologies, we’ve heard commitments to do better, but the government is in a position to ensure this never happens again by strengthening the regulations governing airlines and other parts of the air transport sector,” said Bachrach.

A similar motion was also approved by the Committee on Human Resources, Skills and Social Development earlier this month for Air Canada to answer a recent violation involving a Prince George man.

“No one should be forced to drag themselves off a plane because the airline doesn’t have the equipment, or staff trained, to keep passengers safe,” said Zarrillo.

“We need to see real accountability with these airlines and since the Liberal government isn’t stepping up, New Democrats are.”

A news release from Bachrach’s office said discrimination around disabled people is not rare, and that several other stories have also surfaced.

His study at the transport committee will investigate the broader issue of treatment of air passengers with disabilities.