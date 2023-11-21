Two courses that would have sounded like science fiction only a few years ago are on their way to UNBC.

Machine Learning Foundation Micro-credential and Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp are two continuing studies courses that students can now enroll in.

The Micro-credential course is a small, self-paced 12-hour course, while the Bootcamp is estimated to be a 450-hour commitment with classes starting in January.

UNBC is teaming up with Calgary-based RoboGarden to offer these classes.

“Part of reimagining how we educate and learn to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world is through collaboration. Our partnership with RoboGarden to deliver this online, instructor-supported machine learning and AI digital workforce upskilling bootcamp [which] will provide residents in northern British Columbia with the most up-to-date tools and resources in this field,” UNBC Continuing Studies Interim Manager Stacey Linton said in a release.

“This innovative partnership will empower our learners with the cutting-edge knowledge and skills to meet the emerging needs of the workforce, both at home and further afield.”

