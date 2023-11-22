A First Nations Forest Carbon Toolkit has been created in the province.

It’s through a joint venture with the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations and Ecotrust Canada.

The online resource is designed to provide clear, accessible information about First Nations-led forest carbon projects in British Columbia, with a specific emphasis on protecting intact forests and restoring forests degraded by logging.

It is a response to the growing demand for updated, plain-language information regarding forest carbon projects on First Nations land in BC.

The toolkit features five learning modules, including climate change and natural climate solutions, carbon offsets and carbon markets, First Nations rights and carbon, case studies, and project planning.

“In this new era of global boiling, as we stand on the brink of a transition to a low-carbon economy, unique opportunities have emerged for First Nations to spearhead an economy centred around conservation that could align with our own laws and overall, with the principles and objectives outlined in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The First Nations Forest Carbon Toolkit, in this context, emerged as a powerful piece in the puzzle, propelling us towards this First Nations-led conservation-based economy. It is a valuable resource that provides accessible information, promotes First Nations rights, supports sustainable land management, values First Nations’ knowledge and fosters collaborative partnerships. Moreover, this important platform will help First Nations leaders and technicians explore the benefits of forest carbon projects. By generating sustainable revenue streams, creating employment opportunities, and supporting local economic development, these projects can strengthen self-governance and enhance the ability to address vital social, cultural and economic priorities while supporting the global goal of reducing GHG emissions,” – Terry Teegee, BCAFN Regional Chief.