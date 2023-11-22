Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chief Barry Nikal is one of five representatives from the First Nation Climate Initiative (FNCI) will be attending the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

The group was in Egypt last year to present their Climate Action Plan.

This year’s presentation will be on their vision and policy framework, which focuses on decarbonization, reconciliation, and First Nations economic self-determination.

Others in attendance will include:

Halfway River First Nation Elected Chief Darlene Hunter

Halfway River First Nation Technical Representative David Myers

Haisla Nation Environmental Manager Candice Wilson

FNCI Facilitator Alex Grzybowski

“First Nations are thinking about the welfare of their communities at home as well as the global community when it comes to expanding the transmission infrastructure in northwest B.C. And this time around, the future will not repeat the past,” said Nikal.

“We intend it to be the greatest contributor to the future economy since the railroad, but this time to the benefit of us as First Peoples as well as to the global climate; to all Canadians as part of the FNCI Climate Action Plan; and to the world.”

Their presentation is scheduled for December 4th.

Earlier this month, FNCI supported the K’uul Power initiative, which brought together eleven First Nations group to collaborate around energy production and distribution.