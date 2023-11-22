Smithers’ Main Street is beginning to look a lot like Christmas as business are gearing up to celebrate Plaid Friday this week.

Smithers Chamber Manager Sheena Miller said the event was started to help promote wearing plaid, and shopping at local businesses.

“We also want to look at all the amazing industry Smithers is built on and acknowledge how specific sectors are providing the opportunity to support local.”

Christmas in the Valley is also happening, which sees shops extending their hours until 9 p.m. or later.

Other vendors will also be lining the downtown core along with wagon rides and carollers.

“Plus, we’ve got thousands of dollars in gift certificates that we’re doing some draws for,” said Grant Haris from the Smithers Merchants Association.

This is also the first year where Christmas in the Valley is being extended into Saturday.

Events in Houston and Burns Lake are also being held this week to celebrate Plaid Friday with fireworks, parades, and giveaways.