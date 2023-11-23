The province is preparing for another cold Canadian winter and is providing funding for “cold-weather preparedness and response initiatives.”

This is being done through the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres (BCAAFC) and United Way, both organizations are receiving $200,000.

“The last decade has seen increasing climate extremes, including devastating floods, fires and cold freezes,” said Leslie Varley, executive director, BCAAFC. “With each change of the season, friendship centres gear up to support Indigenous people facing displacement, food and housing insecurity, and the trauma of acute loss. These much-needed funds will improve the cold-weather support we can provide and help ensure our community members are prepared for the coming winter.”

According to the province, United Way will be responsible for building the cold-weather emergency preparations guide for non-profits.

“It is often the most vulnerable who suffer the most during extreme weather events,” said Michael McKnight, president and CEO, United Way BC. “The charitable sector is vital when anticipating extreme weather events, so we’re grateful to the Province for this funding, which will help support people during harsh winters. United Way BC is proud to be part of the effort to keep all British Columbians safe.”

This year, emergency warming shelters will be able to be found online through the provinces virtual Emergency Map, found here.

The province is reminding residents to dress for the weather, be prepared for power outages, and winterize homes with proper insulation and clearing rain gutters.

For more information on the project, click here.