The New Hazelton RCMP are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing person who hasn’t been seen since November 17th.

Sheldon McDonald was reported missing on November 21st, and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Sheldon Roderick McDonald is described as:

Indigenous male

46-years-old

5′ 10″ or 177 cm

155 lbs or 70 kgs

Brown eyes

Black hair

Tattoos on wrist, chest, arm and neck.

While not confirmed, Mounties are investigating information that McDonald may have gone with an unknown man to Vancouver.

Police have been unable to substantiate this detail.

Anyone with information on Sheldon McDonald or where he might be is asked to contact the New Hazelton RCMP.