More funding is on the way for the new Foundry being built in Burns Lake.

This is one of three projects in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District to receive funding from the Northern Healthy Communities Fund.

$500,000 of the total is going towards the Foundry, which is scheduled to open late next year.

Another $290,000 is going towards the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society to work on increasing food security in Burns Lake.

In Smithers, about $277,000 is being provided to the town to hire a community safety officer

“From health care to childcare, and from food security to bylaw enforcement, we are working together with our partners so that people throughout the North build good lives,” said Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen.

“More than $3 million will help local governments, First Nations and non-profit organizations keep up with the growth our communities are experiencing right now.”