The Bulkley Valley Salvation Army Kettle campaign is set to kick off tomorrow (Thursday) in Smithers and Houston.

Community Ministries Director Lara Niessen said the annual event is one of the biggest for fundraising.

“This year, we’re doing it from November 30th to December 22nd. Individuals are welcome to come and volunteer on a kettle shift as well as service groups in the area,” she said.

This is the second year they’re trying out their contactless donation system with stations set up at Safeway, Bulkley Valley Wholesale, and No Frills in Smithers.

“Last year we did start with tap, but a lot of people weren’t aware it was available,” said Niessen

These are set up alongside the traditional collection kettles, which can be found throughout the communities.

Last year, the campaign raised $12,466.30 for the ministries, which was below their $15,000 goal.

Those wishing to volunteer at a kettle can find more information on the Salvation Army’s website.