After a two-month investigation into possible drug trafficking, cash and drugs were seized at a Houston residence by RCMP.

This started September 6th when police received information that a known individual was involved in drug trafficking in the area.

Over the next 2.5 months, evidence was gathered consistent with drug trafficking and led to a search warrant being issued to police.

Mounties said this was executed yesterday morning (Tuesday), where an adult man believed to be related to the investigation was found in a neighbouring yard.

They added he was bound by a release order from a prior incident, was arrested, and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

20 grams of suspected cocaine, $4,000 in cash, and items often used in the illicit drug trade were also seized during the search.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this is asked to call the Houston RCMP.