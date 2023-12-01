Two Bulkley Valley content generators were in the spotlight as they attended the TikTok Accelerator for Indigenous Creators in Winnipeg.

Cashâ Foy from Smithers was thrilled when she received an email from the social media platform with her invitation.

“I never thought in a million years that I would be selected. I guess there were a lot of applicants, they went down the list, and I was selected as one of the 40,” she said.

Also selected from the region was New Hazelton resident Jocelyne McLean.

“It made me feel super honoured to be chosen, especially since there were only two of us representing northern BC,” she said.

While at the conference, both got to know some of the other participants who came from across Canada, which was a highlight for both creators.

“I wish we had more time because there wasn’t enough time for us to get together,” Foy said.

“There were alumni that had participated in the past… making new connections and meeting more indigenous creators,” said McLean.

Both started their TikTok journeys in 2020 because the pandemic left them with spare time.

“I saw a bunch of dance videos thinking it was funny and saw my son and I, because we were in BC Childrens Hospital, doing some fun videos together,” Foy said.

Since then, her account @twos1r1t has gained almost 50,000 followers on the platform with videos focusing on her life, son, and experience being a two-spirit individual.

McLean’s account, @auntyburger on TikTok, has grown to 20,000 followers in that time through sharing her life experiences.

“I want to focus more on recovery and sharing my experience going through it and more about my Gitxsan culture and language,” she said.

This was the third year TikTok partnered with the National Screen Institute to hold the accelerator, with this being the first time it’s happened in-person.