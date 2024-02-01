The Cold Smoke Drags scheduled for February 10th in Burns Lake are cancelled this year due to a lack of snow in the Lakes District.

Burns Lake Snowmobile Club Vice President Jason Benson said without the snow, there is a safety risk to snowmobile riders.

“Some of these machines can get up to 160 kilometres per hour in 500 feet so it just wasn’t safe to hold with the current snowpack right now.”

He added the next race would be scheduled for some time in February next year but could change pending weather conditions.

“We’re just getting so late into the year, trying to put something together now would be tough,” said Benson.

“Everybody’s obviously disappointed but safety’s the biggest concern and if we can’t hold them safely then unfortunately, we have to cancel.”

The annual event draws in competitors from Alaska to Prince George, racing snowmobiles in several categories.