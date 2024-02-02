January’s average temperature was –7.5 degrees this year, just shy of the normal –7.2.

That’s because daytime highs of +10 degrees balanced the –40 lows throughout the month.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Derek Lee said despite the extremes, only one temperature record was broken.

“We had a high minimum temperature record broken on January 29th meaning it was one of the warmest nights on record,” he said.

The low was almost two degrees, just above the previous record of 1.1 degrees in 1952.

Precipitation was also near normal for the month, 34.7 millimetres fell – the average is 42.7 millimetres.

More seasonal temperatures are on their way to the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, reaching lows into the negative teens.

“It’s close to average with it ranging from -2 to -5 for the daytime high and the overnight lows becoming -10 to -12,” said Lee.

He added trends later into the month and through to April could be a little above normal.

“We can perceive spring to be here a little bit early temperature wise, but not much can be said about precipitation because there’s no signals for it,” he said.