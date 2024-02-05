Public outrage continues to swirl around Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson’s comments during an online forum hosted by B’nai Brith Canada – the country’s oldest independent Jewish Human Rights organization.

On January 30th, Robinson stated pre-1948 Palestine was founded on “a crappy piece of land with nothing on it.”

During the session, she also stated that “regular people” should not be weighing on a conflict between two “Indigenous nations”, comparing the conflict between Jews and Palestinians to a fight between the Tsleil-Waututh and the Squamish First Nations over land.

Over the weekend, the NDP cancelled a fundraiser amid several calls for Robinson to resign.

UNBC Political Science Lecturer, Jason Morris told Vista Radio this serves as a stark reminder that we all need to be aware of our surroundings, especially in public view.

“All of us as citizens should be looking at as well ways that we can get to better know each other’s positions, find commonalities, and build bridges for international events that appear very divisive.”

“Cancelling a fundraiser event feels like some damage control or even a way to make the apology from the minister seem more sincere. It officially doesn’t have much connected to the minister’s remarks.”

Morris added roughly a dozen leaders from BC Mosques and Islamic organizations are urging Premier David Eby to remove Robinson from her role in the legislature.

“We wouldn’t want to have it (the response) any other way. At the same time, we have to also consider ways to move forward and even forgive,” added Morris.

He also hinted this is the second misstep in a matter of weeks from the governing NDP as Premier Eby was forced to apologize after a member of his staff incorrectly posted on social media he stood with Muslims during International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

When asked if this might sway voters minds heading into the fall election, Morris stated that it’s too early to speculate.

“We tend to say when there is even a bunch of minor to moderate missteps, that it creates a narrative in voters’ minds about the ability of an incumbent government to demonstrate that they should keep the reins. That being said, we are still a ways away from an election and we say in politics that a day is like a month.”

Furthermore, groups are planning to protest outside the provincial NDP caucus retreat in Surrey today (Monday), with organizers saying they will deliver the signatures of more than 11,000 people asking for Robinson’s resignation.

Watch: