Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality statement for Smithers and Houston due to high coarse particulate matter concentrations.

This is expected to remain until precipitation, dust suppression, or changes in traffic patterns occur.

Those with chronic conditions like asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults are advised to stay inside and reduce physical activity.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing should contact their primary healthcare provider.