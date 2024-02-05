A $7000 fine has been levied to a Prince George liquor store after it was caught selling alcohol to a minor.

The Liquor and Cannabis Licensing Branch issued its decision last week (January 29th).

The sanction came after it was discovered the minor was working undercover for the branch when they made the purchase at the Eastway Liquor Box location on Boundary Road in July of 2023.

In addition, a branch delegate determined the licensee failed to adequately train new employees and take steps to ensure policy was followed.

The licensee’s attempt to get the decision overturned was rejected by the LCRB’s general manager last month and has until the end of February to pay the fine.

A link to the full report can be found here.