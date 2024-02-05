Two weeks after announcing the permanent shutdown of its Fraser Lake Sawmill, West Fraser finalized the sale of its Hinton, Alberta operations.

The company announced today (Monday), it finalized the sale of its Hinton Pulp Mill to the Mondi Group.

“We would like to thank our dedicated employees, the community of Hinton, and the Government of Alberta, for their efforts in helping close this transaction,” said Sean McLaren, President & CEO West Fraser.

“The future of the Hinton Pulp mill is bright.”

The facility produces kraft pulp.

In addition, West Fraser will continue to support the mill through a long-terms fibre supply agreement.

The company’s Fraser Lake closure will reduce their Canadian lumber capacity by approximately 160 million board feet.