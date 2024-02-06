Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach rose in parliament yesterday (Monday) and called for increased tax deductions for volunteer firefighters and search and rescue teams.

“These folks give a tremendous amount of their personal time both training and responding to calls and they do it for one reason: to protect their neighbours,” said Bachrach.

With the proposal, tax deductions for volunteer crews would be increased to $10,000 from the current $3,000 deduction.

“This will also boost recruitment and ensure communities continue to benefit from their vital services,” Bachrach added.

He also called to the efforts made by Terrace Search and Rescue following the helicopter crash on January 22nd that claimed four lives.

The tax deduction increase was first proposed by NDP MP Gord Johns in bill C-310 which has passed first reading and could be added to the 2024 federal budget.