Response for BC Housing’s latest supportive housing proposal is positive compared to one made last year.

Last night (Monday), an in-person community dialogue session was hosted by BC Housing at the Smithers Legion.

This was one of two sessions held by BC Housing, with the first occurring virtually on Thursday (Feb. 1st).

With the current proposal, three Alfred Avenue properties between Queen Street and Aldous Street would be rezoned, cleared, and a new supportive housing building built with up to 40-units.

The first two readings on the rezoning were held at the January 9th town council meeting, with a public hearing and a third reading planned for February 13th.

The previous proposal from BC Housing was to purchase the Capri Motor Inn, which was met with resistance from the community and shot down by town council.

During a count in 2023, 57 people were identified as experiencing homelessness in Smithers compared to the 33 identified in 2021.

Adoption for the rezoning is expected in March with BC Housing purchasing the three properties soon after.