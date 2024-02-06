Listen Live

type here...
- Advertisement -
HomeNewsLISTEN: Hartley's Cat Scan with Carlin Dezainde, Terik Parascak - February 6th,...
NewsSports

LISTEN: Hartley’s Cat Scan with Carlin Dezainde, Terik Parascak – February 6th, 2024

By Brendan Pawliw
Cougar forwards Carlin Dezainde (black hat), Terik Parascak (grey toque) chat with Hartley Miller on this week's episode of the Cat Scan Podcast. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff

Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Hartley’s guests this week are Cougar forwards Carlin Dezainde and Terik Parascak

During the episode, both discussed a number of topics including:

  • Sunday’s hard-fought win against Kamloops
  • Parascak’s success as a rookie
  • Both players growing up in Calgary and Lethbridge respectively
  • Dezainde dealing with a torn labrum
  • Parascak’s experience at the CHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton, New Brunswick
  • On Portland and Everett being the biggest threats to the Cougars in the Western Conference

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

LISTEN:

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News