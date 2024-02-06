The eight-year public health emergency on BC’s toxic drug crisis is becoming too politicized according to chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.

Lapointe is retiring after her third term concludes on February 18th – ending a 13-year run and on the heels of back-to-back record-setting years for fatalities in 2022 (2,383) and 2023 (2,511).

In an interview with Vista Radio, Lapointe stated any politician aiming at a certain demographic of the population to get votes is the wrong approach.

“Vilifying one group for potentially getting votes is something I find very disturbing. I really wish that politicians would leave it to the health professionals.”

“To me, what that demonstrates is a lack of leadership. It seems to me that anyone that wants to be a leader in our province or our country would want to be inclusive about helping everyone in their constituency and there are a range of people with a variety of different needs and wants.”

Lapointe added that 225-thousand British Columbians are at risk of harm or death due to illicit drug use.

Furthermore, BC’s prescribed safe supply model is only available to a paltry 4,200 people.

In November, Lapointe and the Coroners Service lobbied Premier David Eby and the provincial government to expand access to pharmaceutical alternatives to illicit drugs without the use of prescriptions – a motion that has since been shot down by the governing NDP.

Lapointe also noted schools need to step up their game when informing students of the dangers of illicit drug use.

In its year-end report, 27 youths passed away last year from a toxic overdose – the fatal number ballooned to 336 for those in the 19-29 age category.

Lapointe who has three adult children all in their 30s’, says parents and educators need to have thoughtful conversations around this topic similar to what was happening during the peak of the HIV crisis in the 90s’.

“The more we can teach children and youth about risk and these would be honest conversations, not the scare tactics of generations past but honest conversations. Maybe it will be with a person who has been there or lived experience that can now help youth understand what the risks are – that can only be a good thing.”

“I have friends who are teachers who say that those conversations should be happening in schools and part of the curriculum so that we educate our children in a thoughtful way about what substance use is. The other thing we need is mental health support.”

“There is a consensus across the country now that substance dependency is not a criminal activity – this is a health issue. Needing to respond and now needing to build we are way behind in building a robust response.”

In addition, the closure of several homeless encampments across the province including Millennium Park in Prince George is also likely hurting the crisis, especially those using hard drugs while living on the street.

Lapointe noted having municipalities come in and forcefully take away the limited amount of personal belongings a homeless person who is using drugs might have can be demoralizing.

“Their substance use is a way that they cope with the pain that they are experiencing. So, the more pain we inflict on people, it doesn’t have the effect of healthy people move away from substance use. Sadly, it already exacerbates the substance use they are already involved in.”