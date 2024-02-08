Vista Radio has agreed to purchase 21 Bell Media radio stations along with an additional 27 regional repeater transmitters in British Columbia today (Thursday).

The stations include all Bell Media properties in the province located along the Interior Northeast and North Coast regions.

“We look forward to bringing the very talented people and these incredible stations into Vista Radio that aligns extremely well with our own for so many reasons,” said Bryan Edwards, President of Vista Radio.

“We know the current staff share our commitment to local programming, news, economy, and community service. This formula is why Vista’s growth is exponential and positions us as the ideal steward for these frequencies and their digital presence. We are confident adding these stations to our own will make every one of our markets stronger and serve British Columbia even better than before”.

The list of acquired stations are as follows:

CHOR, Summerland, B.C.

CJAT, Trail, B.C.

CKKC, Nelson, B.C.

CKGR, Golden, B.C.

CKXR, Salmon Arm, B.C.

CKCR, Revelstoke, B.C.

CJMG, Penticton, B.C.

CKOR, Penticton, B.C.

CJOR, Osoyoos, B.C.

CICF, Vernon, B.C.

CHSU, Kelowna, B.C.

CILK, Kelowna, B.C.

CKFR, Kelowna, B.C.

CKNL, Fort St. John, B.C.

CHRX, Fort St. John, B.C.

CJDC, Dawson Creek, B.C.

CKRX, Fort Nelson, B.C.

CFTK, Terrace, B.C.

CJFW, Terrace, B.C.

CHTK, Prince Rupert, B.C.

The transaction is pending CRTC approval.