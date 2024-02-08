Canfor continues to thin out its Northern BC operations.

On Wednesday, the company agreed to sell its Taylor pulp mill site for a price tag of seven million dollars.

“I am very pleased we have reached an agreement to sell our assets in Taylor, British Columbia to a new owner that is committed to repurposing the site and developing a long-term plan which will benefit the community,” said Kevin Edgson, President and CEO, Canfor Pulp.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Further details will be shared upon completion of the sale.

In November of 2023, Canfor curtailed operations at its Polar sawmill north of Prince George for a six-month period.