A Smithers born para hockey goaltender is one of 27 players named by Hockey Canada to the Team Canada training camp roster.

Adam Kingsmill was part of Team Canada in 2022, that captured the silver medal at the Bejing Winter Paralympics.

“This camp is an important step in our journey to the 2024 World Para Hockey Championship, and we are eager to get our group together and get back on the ice in Oakville,” said Head Coach Russ Herrington.

Kingsmill made his start after trying for the Cariboo Cougars U-18 team and invited to Hockey Canada’s NextGen Prospects Camp in 2016.

He joined Team Canada at the 2021 World Para Ice Hockey Championships where he also took home a silver medal.

He joins three other goalies, nine defensemen, and 14 forwards in the roster.