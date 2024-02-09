The latest provincial snowpack report has Premier David Eby “really worried” about the coming summer.

The updated analysis shows the average snowpack in B-C is 39 per cent below normal.

That compares to 21 per cent last year.

Eby says if we don’t get a rainy spring and summer, we could have what he calls the “most dramatic” drought conditions we’ve ever seen.

The latest seasonal weather forecasts from Environment Canada predict a “very high” change of above-normal temperatures across B.C. through April with a “moderate” likelihood from May through July.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire