The Smithers Steelheads and Hazelton Wolverines hit the road tomorrow (Saturday) for their first games in the Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) playoffs.

Steelheads President Jeremy Chadsey says the team is excited to play against the Quesnel Kangaroos.

“With the way we’ve been playing as of late, I think everybody feels we stack up well against Quesnel and we’re looking to take it one game at a time,” he said.

The season started off a bit rocky for Smithers with new players on its team and limited practice time as the Civic Centre condenser upgrade was delayed.

“We finished strong and ended up finishing second in [the western] division, securing home ice advantage coming up,” he added.

The Wolverines also took second place in the east, earning home ice advantage this round against the Prince Rupert Rampage.

“The team did good this year and started to get better as the games went on,” said Wolverines Manager Phil Morrison.

He added they’re working on playing a full team game and continuing to work hard every shift.

The first round is a best-of-3 with home games for Smithers and Hazelton next week.