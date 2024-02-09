The man who wrote numerous Bryan Adams hits, including Summer of ’69, Heaven, and Cuts Like a Knife, is establishing a scholarship at his old high school in Vanderhoof.

Jim Vallance, who won four straight Composer of the Year Juno Awards from 1984-87, is donating $1,000 and his fourth Juno award to the Nechako Valley Secondary School (NVSS) to establish the “Jim Vallance Excellence in Music Scholarship.”

“Vanderhoof is where I discovered my passion for music all those years ago. I’m forever grateful. It’s my hope that the Jim Vallance Excellence in Music Scholarship will provide assistance and inspiration to young aspiring musicians in the community,” said Vallance.

The donation will officially be made at NVSS on Saturday, May 25th.

According to the high school, “Attendees can anticipate an evening filled with displays of memorabilia, captivating storytelling by Jim Vallance and his former band members, and live musical performances.”

“It is exciting news to hear that Mr. Jim Vallance is starting a scholarship project here at Nechako Valley Secondary School.” said an excited Ken Young, Principal of NVSS.

“Mr. Vallance attended NVSS and his story of growing up in a small town and becoming a legend in the music industry, both nationwide and across the globe is inspiring for our students and young musicians to hear. To know that he started his journey in our small town of Vanderhoof and here at NVSS proves that nothing should be able to stifle a dream. Through this scholarship, our students will have an opportunity to pursue their dreams as Jim did. On behalf of NVSS I thank you for your generosity.”

Vallance wrote songs for numerous music legends on top of Bryan Adams, including Aerosmith, Tina Turner, Rod Stewart, Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne.

He was also the drummer for Prism, where he went as Rodney Higgs. He also wrote Spaceship Superstar, which was the band’s biggest hit.