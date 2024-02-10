The Prince George Cougars have won twice to start their four-game homestand.

This includes a 4-1 decision over the Victoria Royals last night (Friday) for 2866 fans.

The Cougars controlled the play for a hefty majority of the game, outshooting Victoria 36-20.

17 of those Cougar shots came in the first period.

Prince George’s first two goals came late in the opening period, Hunter Laing and Matteo Danis scored under 40 seconds apart with 2:26 and 1:50 to go.

Ephram McNutt extended the lead to 3-0 halfway through the second period with his second of the season.

Victoria’s lone goal came with under 90 seconds to go in the second period, Deegan Kinniburgh’s 4th of the year.

Ondrej Becher would seal the deal on the powerplay at 7:02 of the third.

The Cougars were 2/5 on the powerplay and 2/2 on the penalty kill.

Ondrej Becher and Ephram McNutt both had a goal and an assist in the game, Josh Ravensbergen made 19 saves.

The Cougars’ record improves to 34-15-0-2, cracking 70 points on the season.

They are a single point behind both the Everett Silvertips and Portland Winterhawks for first in the western conference.

Everett has played three more games than the Cougars, Portland has played two fewer.

Everett beat Wenatchee 6-2 last night, Portland was inactive but will play Seattle today. Portland and Everett play each other on Tuesday.

The Cougars and Royals rematch in the CN Centre tonight at 6:00.

You can find the game’s boxscore here.