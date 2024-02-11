For the second year in a row, Alex Nemethy of Smithers was the first solo racer out of the pool for the PG Iceman.

“It’s a tough one, there’s some good competitors out there,” Nemethy said after the race.

“I think it was a closer race this year than last year, some guys were on me in the ski, and made me work for it, a lot of fun.”

Nemethy finished with a time of 1:49:03.6.

In last year’s race, Nemethy won with a time of 1:40:17.2.

2023’s race did not include a skate because of warm conditions.

The fastest solo female was Lindsay Van der Meer with a time of 2:09:40.7.

The fastest adult relay team was “Freeze My Body into the Ice Oval”, consisting of Cam McNamara and Elizabeth Hirsch with a time of 1:41:16.5.

The Duchess Park Golden Warriors, consisting of Sullivan Nelson, Mac-Donald Osuji, Eli Carlson, Ava Rivard, George Trosky, and Emmett Simpson were the fastest junior relay team (16 and under) with a time of 1:44:44.0.

The full results can be found here.