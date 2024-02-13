UNBC has been ranked among BC’s top employers for a tenth time.

This year, Mediacorp’s recognized the university for its new off-campus workplace location program which provides flexibility for some employees to work at alternate sites, including from home.

In addition, UNBC is also cited for providing outstanding educational opportunities for employees, offering perks such as tuition waivers for workers and their family members.

“UNBC thrives on the collective efforts of our faculty and staff, who come together daily to foster an enriching environment for teaching, research, and meaningful partnerships,” says UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne. “Being recognized once again as a leading employer in B.C. underscores the sustained dedication of our exceptional team.”

The competition is open to all employers with a head office or principal place of business in British Columbia. UNBC first earned a spot on the list in 2012.

“UNBC’s outstanding faculty and staff are integral to fulfilling the University’s mission to Ignite, Inspire and Lead Change,” said Vice-President Finance and Administration Rahim Somani. “We are grateful for the dedication of all UNBC employees who work every day to build a community where we strive to provide the best possible learning and working environment for everyone.”

The evaluation process considers criteria such as the physical workplace, work atmosphere, health and family benefits, vacation policies, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.