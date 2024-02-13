The unemployment mark continues to grow across northwest BC.

According to Stats Canada, the North Coast and Nechako unemployment rate was 6.2 per cent in January, after being 5.9 per cent in December.

Labour Force Survey Analyst Vince Ferrao said the increase didn’t come from people losing their jobs.

“What we’re seeing is more people in the labour force looking for work.”

This was reflected in the number of people working being 45,300 in January, up about 200 people compared to December.

The provincial unemployment rate dipped slightly to 5.4 per cent in January, 0.2 per cent lower than in December.

The jobless numbers across the country were: