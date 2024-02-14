Police officers are currently on the 800-block of Victoria Street as they investigate the second homicide of 2024.

Investigators received a report of shots fired at that location shortly after 11:00 p.m. last night (Tuesday).

When police officers arrived, they located the single male victim deceased from his injuries.

“The increase in gun violence in Prince George, along with the recent theft of firearms from a gas station, is concerning and our police officers are working tirelessly to apprehend those who are responsible for these crimes,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

Investigators are looking for any dash camera, cell phone or video surveillance footage from the area between the hours of 10:45 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., or to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken with police.

Police say the event was targeted and there is no increased risk to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.

PG’s first homicide was tallied after an early morning shooting that occurred in Moccasin Flats on the 500-block of Ottawa Street last month.

The suspect, Fabian James Charlie, remains in police custody after he was charged with second-degree murder.

On January 10th, Charlie was originally charged with attempted murder by Mounties in relation to the incident.

Prince George recorded eight murders in all of 2023.

-Files from Brendan Pawliw, My PG Now