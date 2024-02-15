The BC Government is providing $2 million in one-time funding to the BC Games Society to support the BC Summer and Winter Games multi-sport events.

“We recognize hosting the BC Games is a significant undertaking that has been made more challenging with rising costs and the downturn in the economy,” said Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham.

“This funding will ensure the BC Games remain affordable for all participants, bolstering the society’s ability to provide exceptional experiences through sport.”

According to the province, the BC Games Society has been greatly affected by rising costs in transportation, accommodation and food.

The one-time funding is intendent to alleviate these financial hardships and support ongoing operations.

Quesnel is hosting the BC Winter Games next week, while Prince George hosted the BC Summer Games in 2022.