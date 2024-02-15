A Special Air Quality statement was issued by Environment Canada at about 9:00 this morning (Thursday) for Houston and Burns Lake.

This is due to a high concentration of dust in the air and is expected to remain until rain, dust suppression, or a change in traffic pattern occurs.

Those with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults or underlying health conditions are advised to stay inside and limit physical activity.

If symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing occur, contact your primary health provider.

It’s also recommended to avoid high traffic areas such as busy roads and high emission areas.

More about the statement can be found on the Environment Canada website.