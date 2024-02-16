Family Day long weekend is shaping out to be sunny, dry, and not too cold for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, according to Environment Canada.

“Temperatures are slightly cooler than normal with nighttime temperatures at least in the negative teens,” said Meteorologist Derek Lee.

Clouds are also not expected through most of the weekend with a few perhaps starting to accumulate on Monday.

“At best there might be a chance of showers or flurries but that’s pretty minimal,” he said.

A Special Air Quality statement is in effect for the area, which isn’t expected to go away before Family Day.

Into next week, temperatures are expected to remain about normal with highs potentially breaking the freezing point.

A full forecast can be found for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.