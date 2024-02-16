For the first time in 13 years, BC will have a new chief coroner.

Mike Farnworth, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced today John McNamee would be taking over the position.

“John McNamee has served as chief legal officer for the BC Coroners Service since 2017. In that role, Mr. McNamee managed the Legal Services and Inquest Unit and provided supervision, legal advice and training to BC Coroners Service staff and the chief coroner,” Farnworth said in a news release.

Lisa Lapointe announced her retirement from the position towards the end of 2023, her final day is February 18th.

Farnsworth added “On behalf of the Government of British Columbia, I want to express our sincere thanks for Lisa Lapointe’s dedicated service as chief coroner for the past 13 years and her remarkable 30-year commitment to the B.C. Public Service. Her leadership and contributions have been invaluable to our province.”