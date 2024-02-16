The Quesnel RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, in partnership with the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team, conducted a search warrant in the 4000 block of Ten Mile Lake Road on Thursday (Feb 15) night at around 7-30.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says it led to the “seizure of manufactured firearms and firearm parts, 3D printers and other accessories used in the manufacturing of firearms.”

Kronebusch says a 26-year old man was arrested and has since been released pending further investigation.

He says the results of the investigation will be sent to the BC Prosecution Service for assessment of appropriate charges.

Kronebusch says “it is illegal to manufacture firearms and to possess or access computer data that can be used with a 3D printer to manufacture firearms.”

He goes on to say that these manufactured firearms have the potential to pose a great risk to the public and police.

– Files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now