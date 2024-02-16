Listen Live

13-year-old girl reported missing in Houston, believed to be with mother

By Will Peters
Haillie Gallant (photo via Houston RCMP)

The Houston police are asking people to keep an eye open for 13-year-old Haillie Gallant, who left her home in Houston late last night.

Police say she left with her biological mother and a male, the trio are believed to be heading East into Alberta in a red 4-door 2012 Chevy Cruze with Alberta plates.

The 2012 Chevy Cruze (photo via Houston RCMP)

Haillie Gallant is described as the following:

  • 5’3 (160cm)
  • Medium build
  • Long brown hair
  • Fair complexion

Police describe her mother as “in her early 30’s, blond hair with a similar height and build. The man is in his early 30’s, is approx. 5’3, short grey/black hair and has a smaller build.”

The RCMP are trying to ensure Haillie’s wellbeing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Houtson detatchment.

