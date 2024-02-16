The Houston police are asking people to keep an eye open for 13-year-old Haillie Gallant, who left her home in Houston late last night.

Police say she left with her biological mother and a male, the trio are believed to be heading East into Alberta in a red 4-door 2012 Chevy Cruze with Alberta plates.

Haillie Gallant is described as the following:

5’3 (160cm)

Medium build

Long brown hair

Fair complexion

Police describe her mother as “in her early 30’s, blond hair with a similar height and build. The man is in his early 30’s, is approx. 5’3, short grey/black hair and has a smaller build.”

The RCMP are trying to ensure Haillie’s wellbeing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Houtson detatchment.