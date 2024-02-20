Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Hartley’s guest this week is Cougars account executive Dylan Lukinchuk

During the episode, both discussed several topics including:

Dealing with season members and welcoming fan feedback

On being brought on as Cougars video coordinator; previous scouting background with Sherwood Park Crusaders

Playing baseball with Cole Waldie growing up as well as spending time with him on the road

Approach as video coach; preparing the Cougars for each opponent

The popularity of flex packs among fans; preparing to sell playoff packages

Game-worn jersey collection

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

LISTEN: