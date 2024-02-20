Listen Live

LISTEN: Hartley’s Cat Scan with Dylan Lukinchuk – February 20th, 2024

By Brendan Pawliw
PG Cougars account executive Dylan Lukinchuk on the Cat Scan Podcast. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com

Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Hartley’s guest this week is Cougars account executive Dylan Lukinchuk

During the episode, both discussed several topics including:

  • Dealing with season members and welcoming fan feedback
  • On being brought on as Cougars video coordinator; previous scouting background with Sherwood Park Crusaders
  • Playing baseball with Cole Waldie growing up as well as spending time with him on the road
  • Approach as video coach; preparing the Cougars for each opponent
  • The popularity of flex packs among fans; preparing to sell playoff packages
  • Game-worn jersey collection

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

LISTEN:

