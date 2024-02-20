The Smithers Steelheads are out of the Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) playoffs after losing 6-5 to the Quesnel Kangaroos.

Quesnel jumped out to a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes as Ian Chrystal scored the lone goal for the Steelheads.

The Kangaroos extended their 6-3 advantage to 6-3 after the second period with Chrystal and Jeremy Chadsay lighting the lamp for Smithers.

Kodi Schwarz and Jeremy Lagler added singles in the third for the Steelheads, but the comeback fell just shy at the end of the game.

The Kangaroos advance into the next round and will suit up against the Williams Lake Stampeders on Saturday.

In the Eastern Division, the Hazelton Wolverines punched their ticket to the second round after claiming a 7-1 win against the Prince Rupert Rampage.

Hazelton hosts the Terrace River Kings on Saturday.