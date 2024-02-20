BC residents will get a preview on what the upcoming Budget will look like today (Tuesday).

It all starts with the Throne Speech which will be presented by Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin at 2pm from Victoria.

The speech will likely highlight various issues the government is looking to tackle over the next year, especially with a fall election on the horizon.

This includes measures to help with rising costs, housing affordability, and improvements to health and mental health care.

Premier David Eby expects his government to table several pieces of new legislation and a budget that looks to assist families facing the high cost of living.

In the fall, the province passed legislation to restrict short-term rentals and build more housing around public transit areas.