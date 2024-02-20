On Sunday, 30 kids from across northwest BC took part in a hockey training camp lead by former NHL defenceman and Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Hamhuis of Smithers.

This was part of the Teck Coaching Series which runs a training camp once a year in a community near a Teck mining operation.

Through a partnership with the Canadian Olympic Commitee, they also bring in former Olympians to lead the camp.

“In Smithers, we are a 50 per cent owner of the Galore Creek Project which sits on the Tahltan Nation so it’s an exciting opportunity to come and be a part of the community this weekend,” said Manager of Community Development Cathrine Adair.

She added Smithers was also selected to host the camp because the project is based in the community.

For Hamhuis, it was an amazing experience to coach kids making a similar hockey career start as him.

“It’s always special to be back on Smithers ice and especially working with kids now and seeing a new generation come up,” he said.

On the ice, the kids were led through drills to try and challenge their skills while also keeping it fun.

“You always hope that they have fun doing it and they’re enjoying themselves,” he added.

“We got some fantastic feedback. All the parents were grateful. Dan was fantastic, inspiring for all the kids and all the coaches we talked to this morning,” said Adair.

Olympic Womens Hockey Silver Medalist Brigette Lacquette was also planning to attend the camp but was unable to make it.