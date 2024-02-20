Lisa Beare is the new Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

She replaces Selina Robinson following controversial comments made during an online forum this year.

Premier David Eby made the appointment today (Tuesday) and named George Chow Minister of Citizens’ Services.

“Lisa and George have tremendous experience, and in these new roles they will both be dedicated to supporting people,” Premier Eby said.

“We have made incredible progress in modernizing services that people depend on, like delivering high-speed internet to more communities. George will continue that work, as well as further our important anti-racism data initiatives.”

Chow previously held the role of Minister of State for Trade.

Prior to her time as Minister of Citizens’ Services, Beare previously held the role of Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.